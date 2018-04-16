No end to horror! Now, girl found dead in Surat; possibly held captive, raped, say police

The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained and she is believed to be between 9 and 11 years old

Amid the outrage over the Kathua and Unnao rape cases, a shocking incident of another minor being raped and murdered has come to the fore. The body of the victim, which was found in a cricket ground Bhestan locality in Surat on April 6, had 86 injury marks, according to police. The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained and she is believed to be between 9 and 11 years old, according to reports.

According to the autopsy report said there were 86 injury marks on her body, including the private parts, indicating that she was tortured and raped. She was strangulated, Inspector K B Jhala of Pandesara police station was quoted as saying.

Here is all you need to know about the incident:

An FIR has been lodged under sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 376 (rape) of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) against unidentified persons, Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma said.

Ganesh Govekar, a doctor at the City Civil Hospital where the autopsy was conducted, said, “Going by the nature of injuries, they seem to have been caused over a period ranging from one week to a day prior to the recovery of the body, suggesting that the girl, who is between nine and 11 years of age, might have been held captive, tortured and possibly raped.”

Police have gone through the data of missing children in Gujarat and also in other states like Odisha and West Bengal, as she might be from another state. “There was no sign of a struggle at the spot where the body was found. The post-mortem report says she was killed six to 24 hours before the body was dumped. It is possible that she is from outside Surat,” he said. “We need to identify the girl to solve the case. We are focusing on Odisha and West Bengal, as she is likely to be from either of the two states,” he said, adding that so far the police have scanned data of 8,000 missing children.

Sharma said that police have taken a DNA sample for identification. “We will also obtain a report from the forensic science laboratory as soon as possible,” he said. The police have announced a Rs 20,000 reward for anyone helping in identifying the girl or giving information about the culprits.

According to reports, the Surat police has also registered a case against two people for ‘spreading false news’ by sharing a photo of the dead body claiming that an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)-linked person had raped her.