No end to embarrassment for Yogi Adityanath: UP Minister says Mayawati rule was better, later takes U-turn

Adityanath has been criticised in recent times over his handling of law & order issues in the state.

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government appears to be facing a tough time, more so with its own ministers criticising the party’s rule in the state. After some leaders criticised the CM over his handling of Dalit issues, senior cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh government, Swami Prasad Maurya, has now said that Mayawati’s rule was better than that of Yogi Adityanath. Speaking on the Unnao rape case, the minister said that there would have been no need for a CBI probe in the Unnao case if the police had done its bit. Maurya, a former BSP leader, also lavished praise on BSP leader Mayawati’s role as an administrator when she was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

“Had the people got justice from the local police, the matter would not have escalated so far and there would not have been the need for a CBI probe,” Maurya had told reporters. However, he expressed confidence in CBI and said that the agency will unmask the guilty.

Replying to another question, Maurya lauded BSP chief Mayawati’s regime saying it was “good” and there were no second thoughts about it. “She was famous as a strict administrator and much better than the Samajwadi Party government. The government of Yogi Adityanath is also much better than the SP government,” the UP labour minister was quoted as saying in a report. His remark came in reply of a question on the law and order situation in UP as compared to the time when Mayawati was at the helm.

Maurya’s remarks raised many eyebrows in the party and as the remarks stoked controversy, Maurya said today he was quoted out of context by the media.

“I had said that there is similarity between Mayawati and Adityanath. She wanted that rule of law should be established in the state, we also want that the rule of law be established in the state,” Maurya said. He added that BJP government wants to establish good governance, Mayawati, on the other hand, also wanted same. “There is only one difference that Mayawati was neck deep in corruption, while Adityanath is contributing in making India corruption free,” he sought to clarify.

The 64-year-leader had quit the BSP accusing Mayawati of “auctioning party tickets” when she objected to fielding him as well as his son and daughter in the 2017 elections. Maurya has been a cabinet minister during the previous BSP and the SP regimes.