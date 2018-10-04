No end to Congress woes in Madhya Pradesh: After Mayawati’s snub, Akhilesh demands ‘larger heart’, cautions against delay

Yadav cautioned Congress that any further delay in taking a call might prompt other parties to declare their candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

Hours after Mayawati’s hard-hitting note to Congress on alliance, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav too urged the grand old party to show some magnanimity in order take other parties along to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Yadav cautioned Congress that any further delay in taking a call might prompt other parties to declare their candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

Earlier, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati had announced that her party would contest the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh assembly elections either on its own or in an alliance with regional parties, but not with the Congress.

Yadav also rubbished the claims that BSP took the decision to contest the elections alone under Centre’s pressure. He said that the BSP does not take any decision due to fear of anyone.

Yadav said, “I am saying even today that the Congress should show its large-heartedness, and it should contest elections by taking along all the political parties who have similar thoughts and ideology.”

“If there is any delay, then there is a possibility that other parties may declare their candidates. After this, they (Congress) will be levelling allegations that they colluded with the BJP,” Yadav added.

After Akhilesh’s remarks, Congress’ state unit chief Kamal Nath said that his party was in talks with the SP. “I had spoken to Akhilesh Yadav a few days ago, we are in talks with them,” he said.

Nath also tried to explain why his party didn’t agree to BSP’s demands for chalking out an alliance. As per Kamal Nath, Mayawati’s party had given a list of the constituencies where it wanted to contest the elections, and it had a zero chance of winning the seats it had demanded.

“The list of seats which BSP had given us where they had no chance of winning and the seats which they could have won they had not included in the list,” Kamal Nath said. Earlier, he sought to downplay any adverse effect on the Congress’ poll prospects in MP following Mayawati’s decision against allying with the grand old party.