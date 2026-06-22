Residents in several parts of Bengaluru are set to face prolonged power outages on June 22 and June 23 as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) undertakes maintenance work and upgrades at key substations across the city.

According to the utility provider, electricity supply will be temporarily suspended in multiple residential, commercial and institutional localities, with some areas expected to experience outages lasting up to 11 hours.

The shutdown has been scheduled to facilitate infrastructure maintenance and substation modernisation works aimed at improving power reliability.

Areas Affected by Bengaluru Power Cut

A seven-hour power outage on June 22 is expected to affect several neighbourhoods, including Lottegollahalli, Munishamappa Layout, R.K. Garden, Sanjeevappa Layout, MLA Layout, Netaji Nagar, Pipeline Road, Mattikere, Mohan Kumar Nagar, J.P. Park, Akkiyappa Garden, B.K. Nagar, LIG Colony, Pampa Nagar, Yeshwanthpur, HMT Layout, Gokula 1st Stage and surrounding areas.

Institutional and commercial zones such as the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), M.S. Ramaiah (MSR) Block, BHEL, IISc Training Centre, Ambedkar Nagar, Divanara Palya, Model Colony and Sharif Nagar will also be impacted during the scheduled maintenance window.

Another set of localities, including Kollapuriamma, Divya Shanthi, Govindapura, Kaveri Nagar, Brindavan Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Hegde Nagar, Chandrika Soap Factory and adjoining areas, are expected to witness a power disruption lasting around five-and-a-half hours.

Soladevanahalli Substation Areas to Face Two-Day Outage

The longest interruption is expected in areas served by the Soladevanahalli Substation, where BESCOM has scheduled power shutdowns on both June 22 and June 23.

Among the affected locations are Tarabanahalli, Hurulichikkanahalli, T.B. Cross, Hesaraghatta, Belavadi, Dwarakanagar, Chikkabanavara, Maruthi Nagar, Ganapathi Nagar, Shanthinagar, Brothers Colony, Krishna College Road, Raghavendra Layout, Boniface Layout, Guddadahalli, Dasenahalli, Hosahalli Palya, Danish Farm, KMF, Guna Agrahara, Ganesha Gollahalli and K.T. Pura.

Additional areas likely to experience the extended outage include Linganahalli, Madhavapura, Kalenahalli, Shivakote, Mavallipura, Kondashettyhalli, Kurubarahalli, Palanahalli, Raghavendra Dham, Jailkere, Acharya College Main Road, Achutha Nagar and Soladevanahalli.

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BESCOM has advised residents and businesses in the affected zones to make necessary arrangements in advance, including charging electronic devices and planning around the scheduled outages. The utility provider also urged consumers to follow its official communication channels for real-time updates and outage-related information.

Consumers facing unscheduled interruptions outside the notified areas can report complaints or check supply status through BESCOM’s official website and customer support platforms.