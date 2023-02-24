No elections to Congress Working Committee, Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate members

The Congress steering committee on Friday unanimously decided against holding elections to the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body, reported The Indian Express.

The party authorised party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate all members of the working committee at the three-hour meeting of the Steering Committee, which was not attended by any members of the Gandhi family.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said the committee freely discussed the matter of CWC elections and almost all 45 members present at the meeting unanimously decided to authorise the Congress president to nominate members. He also said members discussed their views both in favour and against the polls to CWC.

Jairam said that the plenary will also decide on bringing 16 amendments to 32 rules and regulations of the party’s constitution.

Former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not attend the meet. However, they will attend the three-day plenary session that is taking place in Chhattisgarh’s Nava Raipur.

Elections to the CWC were last held in August 1997 under Sitaram Kesari.