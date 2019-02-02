No effort will be spared in finding Indian kidnapped in Ukraine: Sushma Swaraj

By: | Published: February 2, 2019 10:06 PM

We have been in a lot of stress as he was kidnapped from outside his residence 4 days ago in Ukraine," the tweet seeking help said.

We have been in a lot of stress as he was kidnapped from outside his residence 4 days ago in Ukraine,” the tweet seeking help said.

India has taken up at the highest level with the Ukrainian government the kidnapping of an Indian national in that country, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said Saturday. Swaraj’s assurance came after a woman urged her and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help find Indian national Anuj Goel. “@SushmaSwaraj @narendramodi Please help find Mr. Anuj Goel, Indian national.

We have been in a lot of stress as he was kidnapped from outside his residence 4 days ago in Ukraine,” the tweet seeking help said. Responding to the request, Swaraj tweeted: “I have spoken to the Indian Ambassador in Ukraine. We have taken this up at the highest level with the Government of Ukraine. Please rest assured that we will spare no effort.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. No effort will be spared in finding Indian kidnapped in Ukraine: Sushma Swaraj
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition