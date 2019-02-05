No early respite from winter: IMD predicts thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR in next 72 hours, mercury to dip in North India

Mercury to dip in North India (ANI)

There seems to be no early respite from the chilly winter in North India even as mid-February approaches. As per the predictions of the weatherman, the winter is here to stay for at least a few days more with parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir likely to receive heavy snowfall along with hailstorm this week, especially on February 6 and 7. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red warning for all the three states. “Thunderstorm accompanied with isolated hailstorm is very likely in these states,” IMD said in a statement.

The snowfall in the three hill states are set to have a bearing on temperature in the national capital region as well. As per the Indian Meteorological Department, Delhi-NCR is likely to receive rainfall along with thunderstorm and hailstorm at isolated places from February 5. Wind speed over the nation capital is likely to reach 20-25 kmph on 6 and 7 February, predicted IMD.

The change in weather conditions can be attributed to a “western disturbance” in Afghanistan and its neighbouring areas. The minimum temperature of the north-western states will also fall by 3 to 5-degree Celsius in the next few days.

Though snowfalls are not uncommon in the Himalayan states during this time of the year, the condition will further intensify due to the added western disturbances.

Read Also| When Google CEO Sundar Pichai hailed success of Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank u, next’ in a conference

Uttarakhand has received the highest snowfall this year in five years while Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a 77 per cent rise in rainfall this winter.

The Met centre in Shimla has issued a warning for heavy snow and rainfall in the state on Wednesday and Friday. It also added that Chamba, Kullu, Shimla, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti are likely to receive heavy snowfall on February 6, followed by rainfall and hailstorm on February 7.

The roads in these regions might remain blocked due to heavy snowfall. The Kullu administration has told the tourists to take extra precaution.

The minimum temperature at Srinagar and Gulmarg dipped to 0.2 degrees and minus 5 degrees respectively, while Drass recorded minus 10.1 degree Celsius temperature. Dalhousie and Kufri of Himachal Pradesh recorded temperature of 4.2 and 2.3 degrees Celsius, Kalpa recorded a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius.

As a result of the western disturbance, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and western Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness thunderstorm, and parts of east Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan might receive hailstorm as well.