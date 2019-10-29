No Dushyant Chautala in Maharashtra whose father is in jail: Shiv Sena hits BJP where it hurts most

Sanjay Raut said that his party will not compromise like Dushyant Chautala did in Haryana only for the release of his father Ajay Chautala.

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday hardened its stand on the tussle over power-sharing with the BJP in Maharashtra. Senior party leader Sanjay Raut hinted that the party could explore other options with regard to the government formation. His remarks assume significance as the Congress as well as Sharad Pawar’s NCP has dropped ample hints that it was ready to support Shiv Sena and Aaditya Thackeray’s candidature for the chief ministership.

“Uddhav Thackeray ji has said that we have other options too but we don’t want to do the sin of accepting that alternative. Shiv Sena has always done politics of truth, we are not hungry for power,” he said.

Raut said that his party will not compromise like Dushyant Chautala did in Haryana only for the release of his father Ajay Chautala. “There is no Dushyant here whose father is in jail. Here it’s us who do politics of dharma and satya. Sharad ji who created an environment against BJP and Congress who will never go with BJP,” he said.

Ajay Chautala is the father of Dushyant Chautala who recently took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana. Ajay was in Tihar Jail but was released from jail on a two-week furlough after JJP extended support to the BJP to form the next government in Haryana. The BJP has drawn criticism from political opponents for the furlough granted to Ajay.

The Shiv Sena is insisting that the BJP honour the promise of a 50-50 power-sharing formula that it claims was agreed upon by BJP president Amit Shah and Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray ahead of the elections. As per Sena, the agreement will translate into a 2.5-year tenure as Chief Minister for Aaditya Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis, respectively.

The BJP, which has maintained public silence on the matter, is learnt not to be keen to accommodate the demand as it won almost twice the number of seats than the Shiv Sena (56) in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. PM Modi has also clearly stated that Devendra Fadnavis will continue as the Chief Minister. The air may clear on government formation when Amit Shah lands in Mumbai tomorrow to hold discussions with the Shiv Sena.

Last week, the day result was announced, Uddhav Thackeray reminded the BJP of the 50:50 formula agreed upon between himself, BJP president Amit Shah and Fadnavis ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. On Saturday, the Sena demanded a written assurance from the BJP for implementing equal formula for sharing of power before holding talks on staking the claim to form the next alliance government in the state.

In the just-concluded Assembly elections. the BJP won 105 seats, a loss of 17 seats compared to its 2014 tally. The Sena’s tally also came down to 56 seats from 63 in 2014. The NCP of Sharad Pawar won 54 seats while its partner Congress pocketed 44 seats. The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly has 288 seats and a political party or an alliance needs the support of 145 MLAs to form the government.