‘No dissatisfaction in Rajasthan Congress’: Ajak Maken

Congress leader Ajay Maken speaks to the media as Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra looks on, in Jaipur on Monday. (PTI photo)

The Congress party on Monday said that the party’s Rajasthan unit is united and that there is no factionalism in the party. Newly-appointed Rajasthan in-charge and the party’s national general secretary Ajay Maken said that he spoke with rebel MLAs and Sachin Pilot in a bid to listen to their grievances, adding that the rift has been settled amicably.

On October 2, Maken said that the Congress will release a report card of the implementation of its manifesto along with other works done by the Ashok Gehlor government.

“I want to say one thing to you. Even on Sunday night, we spoke with several MLAs and also with Sachin ji and others. Now, there is no talk of factionalism. Now, all of us are one, working together and our full strength will be on two things, strengthening the organisation and establishing better coordination between the organisation and the government,” Maken told reporters in Jaipur on Monday.

“Now, moving away from all talks of factionalism our job will be to ensure how the Rajasthan government does better work, communicating it to the public and also to take their feedback. I feel that the achievements of the Rajasthan government are unmatched,” he added.

The Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan was on the verge of collapse after 18 MLAs led by deputy CM Sachin Pilot revolted against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Gehlot was then sacked by the party from the deputy CM’s post and the RPCC chief as well. The rebels returned to the party fold after an intervention by the Congress leadership a month later.

Maken said that there is no dissatisfaction in the party and denied that there is any camp in the party.

“If we say there was no dissatisfaction ever, then it is not the truth. But I can say this much that there is no dissatisfaction now,” he said.

Maken is currently on a three-day visit to Rajasthan. He will meet leaders from the grassroots to the senior levels during his stay in the state. He was appointed as party in-charge of Rajasthan in August. Besides, the party also appointed a panel to oversee the smooth resolution of the differences between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. Maken is also part of the three-member committee.

Speaking about Maken’s visit, Sachin Pilot said, “Finding a way to balance the party’s governmental and organisational wings is a common aim for all of us. I think this is the core issue also for the trip by Ajay Maken.”