‘No dispute left’: Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari wants CBI court to acquit all accused

Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari. (File pic)

Iqbal Ansari, the main litigant of the Ram Janmabhoomi title suit, has urged a special CBI court to acquit all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. Ansari said that the Supreme Court has already delivered its verdict on the decades-long dispute.

“A number of the accused persons in the Babri demolition case are no longer alive and those who are present are very old. I want that the cases should be quashed and the matter should be allowed to end. In any case, after the Supreme Court verdict, there is no dispute left,” Ansari said.

He added that Hindus and Muslims should live in harmony to help strengthen the social fabric of the country.

Ansari’s appeal comes a day after a special CBI court in Uttar Pradesh said that it will deliver its verdict in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case on September 30. The verdict will be pronounced by special CBI judge SK Yadav.

The court has directed all the accused to remain present in the court on that day for hearing the judgment. Senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Kalyan Singh, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, and Vinay Katiar are among 32 accused who have been asked to remain present in the court when the judgment is delivered.

Babri Masjid was constructed at the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. The three-story mosque was demolished by a mob in 1992.

Former deputy prime minister LK Advani and BJP veteran MM Joshi, who were among those leading the Ram temple movement at that time. They had deposed through video conferencing. The special CBI court had also recorded statements of BJP stalwarts like Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti, both of whom appeared in person.

Last year, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had ruled that the 2.77-acre land claimed by both Hindus and Muslims would be handed over to a government-run trust for the building of a temple. The court had also announced allocation of a five-acre plot at another site in Ayodhya to build a mosque.