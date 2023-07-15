Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said that there was “no discussion on politics” when he met his uncle and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, against whom he and eight other MLAs revolted leaving a vertical split in the party, on Friday.

Sharad Pawar’s wife Pratibha Pawar underwent a surgery related to hand at the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on Friday. After the operation, Ajit Pawar visited Silver Oak, the official residence of the NCP supremo, to meet Pratibha Pawar after she was discharged from hospital.

Talking about his visit, he said politics and family are different things.

“We value family and traditions. Kaki (Pratibha Pawar) had some injury and was operated upon. I wanted to go in the afternoon, but could not go and therefore visited in the evening. Pawar saheb, kaki and Supriya (Sule) were there…There was no discussion on politics,” Ajit Pawar told reporters.

Nashik | "I have every right to meet my family. My aunt was ill and was discharged from the hospital yesterday, so I went to meet her," says Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on visiting NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence yesterday https://t.co/xmc8ACWb70 pic.twitter.com/7UPdp2HujA — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023

Ajit Pawar, along with eight other NCP MLAs had joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on July 2. The Cabinet expansion took place on Friday, and Ajit Pawar was allocated the Finance and Planning portfolio.

The NCP leader said that he is happy with the allocation of portfolios, and added that he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 18.

Pawar said, “I will meet PM Narendra Modi on July 18. During the meeting, I will take up various issues related to farmers with him. (NCP leader) Praful Patel and I will attend the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting,” as quoted by PTI.

On the NCP name and symbol, Pawar said, “We are in the government to solve people’s issues. No one’s legislature membership will be in problem. We will not hurt the faith of those who have supported us.”

Pawar arrived in Nashik by Vande Bharat Express train, where he was welcomed by his supporters. It was his first visit to Nashik after becoming part of the Shinde-led government.