No discussion on NRC, urged PM Modi to change West Bengal’s name to Bangla: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. (ANI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC) did not come up during her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing media persons after the meeting, Mamata said that discussion were on how to develop the state further. It was her first meeting with PM Modi since Lok Sabha election results were declared.

Pointing out that there were no discussions on NRC, Mamata Banerjee said she discussed the demand of people to change the name of the state from West Bengal to Bangla. “The meeting with Prime Minister was good. We discussed changing the name of West Bengal to ‘Bangla’. He has promised to do something about the matter,” news agency ANI quoted Mamata, as saying. During her meeting, Mamata also invited the prime minister to Bengal to flag off a coal project in Birbhum.

On Tuesday, Banerjee had termed her scheduled meeting with the PM as a ‘courtesy’ visit during which she would discuss numerous issues including funds that are due to West Bengal.

“I am going to talk about funds that are due to West Bengal. I will also highlight issues like change of West Bengal’s name,” PTI had quoted her as saying.

Earlier this year, when general elections were on, Mamata had refused to meet PM Modi to discuss preparations and relief measures in the wake of Cyclone Fani. The cyclone had caused extensive damage in neighbouring Odisha.

During the poll campaign while Mamata Banejee had referred to Modi as “expiry PM”, the later had hit back calling her “speed breaker didi”.