No differences among Maha Vikas Aghadi partners: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana said no differences among Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents.

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday asserted there are no differences among the ruling MVA allies in Maharashtra, and said if coalition governments fall over controversies on some transfers and promotions, it would imply that the national politics is on a weak foundation.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said politics over issues of a few transfers and promotionsis “low level” and “petty”. It said there is “no truth” in speculations about lack of co-ordination among the ruling coalition partners and that they can’t see eye to eye over several important issues.

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprises the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, which came together to form government in the state last year after the Uddhav Thackeray-led party fell out with long-term ally BJP over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.

Some media reports claimed there were tensions between the Sena and NCP over the recent transfer of 10 police officials in Mumbai, and five Sena councillors at Parner in Ahmednagar district joining the Sharad Pawar-led party last week.

The Sena on Wednesday said, “What isso special if Sharad Pawar meets Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray frequently. The Thackeray sarkar has been formed because of his efforts. Pawar keeps meeting the chief minister over issues of farmers, cooperative sector.”

“If coalition governments fall over the controversy on two-three transfers and promotions, it would imply that the national politics is on a weak foundation. There are no differences among the MVA allies,” the Marathi daily said.

To say that state Home Minister AnilDeshmukh and Pawar met Thackeray to pacify him over the transfers controversy is a “sign of mental confusion of those who say and write this”, the Sena claimed, while targeting Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis. It said even though Maharashtra’s political reality maybe “unsettling” for Fadnavis and the BJP, it is better they accept the reality.

The Sena criticised Fadnavis over his comments that the BJP is not interested in pulling down the MVA government, which would fall “because of its own internal contradictions”.

“Even though (state Congress chief) Balasaheb Thorat and Sharad Pawar have been saying the government will last its full term, the opposition continues to speak of internal contradictions,” the Thackeray-led party said.

The chaos or internal contradictions seen by the opposition party could be a sign of the government’s “liveliness”, it said.

The Sena said the BJP in Delhi has been accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of hurting the morale of Indian soldiers (over some of his comments on the border standoff with China).

“The BJP in Maharashtra shouldn’t do the same to health workers and coronavirus warriors in the state,” it added.