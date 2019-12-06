No details yet on whereabouts of Nithyananda: MEA

Raveesh Kumar also refused to comment on reports that Nithyananda has set up a country.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said that it has no details of whereabouts of rape-accused Nithyananda, who now claims to have set up a country in some island. The MEA said that it has sensitised all its missions abroad and waiting for the information. “We have sensitised all our missions that this man (Nithyananda) is wanted in several cases of crime in India. We have asked our missions to sensitise the local government that in case he happens to transit or be in that country, they should let us know,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Kumar also refused to comment on reports that Nithyananda has set up a country. “An individual declaring a state – setting up a website very different from creating a nation. He has opened a website and is saying that here is my nation. If a person is telling that his friend has set up a new country – this is not the way a country is created. I don’t think I should answer this question,” Kumar added.

The MEA, however, is yet to find out the location of Nithyananda. “It is very difficult for us to speculate. In various cases, in the past, there have been speculations. But it is not for MEA to go into that kind of investigation and try to find him. Through our missions and posts abroad, we have told the foreign governments that in case there is information, they should inform us. But so far we still waiting for any information on this,” the MEA official said.

On reports that the controversial man was in Ecuador, Kumar said: “We never said that he is Equador. They have issued a denial by their local Embassy where they said that his association with Equador has not been out. I would not like to focus on one individual country.”

The Ecuador embassy has put out a statement denying that they had given asylum to Nithyananda.

Last week, reports emerged that Nithyananda has created a nation — Kailaasa — to protect Sanatana Hindu Dharma. According to an official website, Kailaasa is a nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries.

Nithyananda is facing several serious charges of rape, abduction, child labour, and criminal intimidation. Last month, the Gujarat Police announced that the controversial seer had fled the country after being booked for various criminal offences.