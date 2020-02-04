No decision yet to implement nationwide NRC, Centre clarifies in Lok Sabha

The Narendra Modi government has clarified in the Lok Sabha that no decision has been taken yet by the Centre to implement National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) in the country.

NRC in India: The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday clarified in the Lok Sabha that no decision has been arrived at by the government to the preparation of National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level. The statement was made by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

“Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level,” he said in a written reply to a question in the Lower House.

Opposition parties have been protesting against the proposed pan-India NRC exercise ever since announced by Home Minister Amit Shah last year. Shah during the Winter Session last year told the Parliament that the NRC exercise will be carried out across the nation to identify illegal residents.

On Monday, the opposition parties stalled the proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over CAA, NRC and NPR. The Congress alleged that the issues were not being allowed to be debated in Parliament and efforts were being scuttled in an undemocratic manner.

