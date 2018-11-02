No decision on opposition face yet, our idea is to defeat BJP, says Rahul Gandhi after meeting Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu is a former BJP ally who quit NDA over the issue of special status to Andhra Pradesh. (Rahul Gandhi Twitter)

With an eye on 2019 general elections, TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday met a host of leaders from regional and national parties in Delhi. Naidu is on a mission to unite opposition leaders to take on the Bhartiya Janata Party in the next Lok Sabha elections.

As part of his efforts to bring all the leaders together, Naidu on Thursday held meetings with Congress President Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in the national capital.

Informing about the meeting, the Congress President in a tweet said: “I had a good meeting today (Thursday) with Shri Chandrababu Naidu. Amongst other things, we discussed the issue of opposition unity. I look forward to carrying forward our dialogue and to working together in the upcoming state and general elections”.

Gandhi further said that opposition parties will come together to defend India, its institutions and democracy. He hinted at the current crisis at various institutions and said that ‘let all opposition forces come together and provide a vision to the nation’.

Despite the meetings, the leaders are yet to decide the face of an alliance. Speaking on this, the Congress President said that both the leaders have agreed that the principle idea is to defeat the saffron party, defend institutions and protect the democracy of this country. “All other ideas will be discussed later,” he said.

The TDP chief echoed Gandhi’s view and said he had never seen this type of attack on institutions like CBI, RBI and ED in his political career of 40 years. Naidu further said that he has asked the Congress President to discuss in the party and proposed all political meeting to prepare a programme for the future.

The BJP, however, rubbished Naidu’s claim and said that he was indulging in political tourism. Hitting out at Naidu, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said that by standing with the Congress, Chandrababu has destroyed the legacy of N T Rama Rao. “Whereas Rahul Gandhi is so weak that he is looking for support from anyone,” he added. Chandrababu Naidu is a former BJP ally who quit NDA over the issue of special status to Andhra Pradesh.