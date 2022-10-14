‘No Congress president can keep the Gandhi parivar aloof’: Shashi Tharoor

Stating that he did not receive the support he had expected in many states, Congress Presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor on Friday said that he was pleased with the warm welcome that he got in Madhya Pradesh and stressed upon the importance of the Gandhis when it came to running the party, as reported by news agency PTI. Tharoor is visiting MP ahead of the October 17 Congress presidential elections in order to garner support from Congress delegates. Tharoor is up against Mallikarjun Kharge for the party’s top post. The counting of votes will take place on October 19.

“I am glad at the reception I received in Madhya Pradesh. MP Congress president Kamal Nath, Leader of the Opposition Govind Singh met me,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP told media in Bhopal, as reported by PTI. He was flanked by Congress legislator Lakshman Singh, who is the younger brother of senior party leader Digvijaya Singh.

“It is true I did not get such a welcome in other states,” added Tharoor as reported by PTI. As many as 502 out of the total 9,000 delegates hail from the state.

Tharoor said that there was no animosity between him and Kharge as they were contesting against each other. He asserted that after the elections, both Kharge and him will work hand in hand like before.

When asked about several rumors on whether Tharoor will run the party on his own like erstwhile Congress President Sitaram Kesri in the late nineties, Tharoor said that he will consult everyone while taking decisions for the Grand Old Party.

“No Congress president can keep the Gandhi parivar aloof,” Tharoor said, as reported by PTI.

Earlier, Kharge had told the Indian Express that he will consult the Gandhis time and again, if voted to power as they were instrumental in leading the party since the last two decades.