No-confidence motion: Top quotes of Rahul Gandhi as he leads opposition’s charge against Narendra Modi government in Lok Sabha

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today launched an all-out attack on the BJP-led NDA government demanding answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over unfulfilled promises of transferring Rs 15 lakh into the bank accounts of Indians and the steep rise in the price of Rafale deal. Participating in the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Modi government, Rahul accused Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of lying about the Rafale deal with France.

He said that the price to buy 36 fighters jets went up after PM Modi’s visit to the country. Rahul also said that he had raised the issue of a ‘secret pact’ signed between New Delhi and Paris which bars the government from disclosing the details of the deal during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, which the latter had denied. This promoted a sharp reaction from the BJP which created ruckus forcing the Chair to adjourn the House for 10 minutes.

Rahul further charged the government of being insensitive towards the cause of farmers, accusing it of waiving off loans of selected industrialists. “Prime Minister has no room for poor people in his heart,” he said. The Congress president also questioned the PM’s silence over the rising cases of lynching and crime against women.

Here are the top 10 quoted from Rahul Gandhi’s speech inside the Lok Sabha:

1. “The Defence Minister has spoken ‘untruth’….The French President has personally told me that there is no secret pact between the Indian and the French governments. The Prime Minister must answer why this contract was given to a particular businessman after taking it away from the Hindustan Aeronautical Ltd.”

2. “The TDP like many others was a victim of BJP’s political weapon called ‘jumla (gimmick) strike’. You are a victim of the 21st century political weapon. The political weapon is the ‘Jumla strike’. There are many many more victims like you. The farmers, the youth, the Dalits, tribals and women are also the victims of this weapon of the government.”

3. “The PM is smiling but there is a touch of nervousness in the gentleman and he is looking away from me. He cannot look into my eyes, I understand that. The Prime Minister cannot be truthful, I understand.”

4. “You said every person will get Rs 15 lakh – this is jumla No 1. You said two crore youth will get jobs every year, this is jumla No 2. In 2016-17, all over the country, four lakh people have got jobs according to the labour survey. The Indian youth had faith in the PM as in every speech of his he said he will give 2 crore jobs to the youth. Wherever you go, you speak about jobs — make pakodas, open shops… who will give jobs? Jobs will be given by small business and shops.”

5. “Loans of corporates worth over Rs 2.5 lakh crore were waived by the Modi government, which did not agree to loan waivers for farmers.”

6. “There was a new jumla strike by the government called the MSP. I want to tell the farmers that in MSP the government has given 10,000 crore benefit to the farmers. In Karnataka, the CM has given a benefit of Rs 34,000 crore to farmers in one state.”

7. “Several BJP leaders came out and congratulated me for the speech. I want to tell you that the opposition has united and we will defeat the BJP in 2019. You might think that I hate PM modi, BJP, RSS. Instead, I am thankful to them for teaching me the meaning of Congress and Hinustan. You have taught me that no matter what anybody says or hits you, never attack them. You might have anger for me. You might call me names, call me pappu, but I will remove this feeling from you. I will turn you into Congress.”

8. “People are being lynched but the Prime Minister is silent. PM’s minister (Jayant Sinha) minister went and garlanded those who lynched. When someone is lynched, it is an attack on BR Ambedkar, Constitution and this House. When your minister talks about changing the Constitution, it is an attack on India. We will not tolerate this.”

9. “Media reported India is most unsafe for women. Other countries believe that India has failed to protect women. This is the first time that India’s reputation has gone down so much.”

10. “The difference between us and PM and Amit Shah is that we are willing to lose power. The PM and president of BJP can’t afford to lose power, because when they do other processes will start against them.”