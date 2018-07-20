No-confidence motion: Get Lok Sabha speeches of PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Jayadev Galla here

A number of leaders across the political parties are expected to speak on the motion.

No-confidence motion: PM Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government faces a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Friday, its first in four years since. A number of leaders across the political parties are expected to speak on the motion. The keynote speakers will include – PM Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, AIADMK leader Saugata Roy, TMC leaders Sougata Roy and Dinesh Trivedi.

Here’s a list of remarks made by the leaders:

Jayadev Galla, the leader who moved motion for Telugu Desam Party: – “The saga of Andhra Pradesh during this Modi-Shah regime is a saga of empty promises”

– PM Narendra Modi had made a case for special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

– Andhra Pradesh continues to struggle empty even after 4 years of bifurcation

– The State of Telangana has been favoured over Andhra Pradesh.

– “You’re (PM) singing a different tune which people of AP are keenly observing and they would give a befitting reply in coming polls…BJP will be decimated in AP the way Congress was if people of AP are cheated… Mr PM, it’s not a threat,it’s a ‘shraap'”

– “Mr Modi while campaigning in Andhra Pradesh had said ‘Congress killed the mother and saved the child… had I have been there, I would have saved the mother too’… people of AP have waited for 4 long years for him to save their mother”

PM Narendra Modi: He urged all parties to dismiss no confidence motion. “I appeal to all members of Lok Sabha to dismiss no-confidence motion”, he said during his speach today. “Arrogance is behind this no-confidence motion”, he added.

“It is this Government that is bringing a scheme like Ayushman Bharat that will give best quality healthcare to the poor,” he added.

Speaking about electrification Modi durther said, “We have the honour of working towards electrification of 18,000 villages that were in the dark for 70 years.Most of these villages were situated in Eastern India and the Northeast.”

Blaming the Congress for country’s partition, he said, ” “Congress divided India and Pakistan, and we are still suffering.”

Rahul Gandhi: – “First, our defence minister said that she will share the details of Rafael Deal, later she said that Indian government is under a secrecy pact with the government of France and cannot share the details,” Gandhi said.

– “However, when I personally met President of France, he told me there is no such pact. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lied under the pressure of PM Narendra Modi,” Gandhi said.

– He further said that PM Modi is smiling under a ‘touch of nervousness’ in the House. “I can see him smiling… but there’s a touch of nervousness in the gentleman and he is looking away from me,” Gandhi said. “I can understand that… he cannot look into my eyes, I can see that because the Prime Minister has not been truthful,” Gandhi added.

-Gandhi said that Modi shares a relationship with the rich businessman. “Everybody understands there is a relationship between PM and some rich businessmen… one of them has benefited to the tune of Rs 45000 crore in Rafale Deal… PM must explain why this contract was taken away from HAL and youth of Karnataka,” Gandhi said.

Mallikarjun Kharge: – “Is this time sufficient for us to highlight issues of 130 crore Indians & faults of this govt? Each party should get 30 minutes, but 38 minutes have been allotted to the largest opposition party…. No Confidence Motion can’t be treated like question hour,” Mallikarjun Kharge said outside Parliament.

Rajnath Singh, Home Minister: – Meri himmat ko saraho, mere humrahi bano, maine ek shama jalayi hai hawaon ke khilaaf, is haqeeqat ko samjho: Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha

– Kya hum chahte hain ki Pakistani roopi zehniyat Hindustan mein zinda rahe? Hindu-Pakistan, Hindu-Taliban ki baat karte hain, desh ko kahan le jana chate hain?: Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha

– Mob lynching incidents are very unfortunate and I asked state governments to make strictest of laws against it but I would like tell people who are raising these issues that the biggest case of mob lynching happened during 1984 Sikh genocide: Union Minister Rajnath Singh in LS

– Rahul Gandhi started ‘chipko andolan’ in Lok Sabha: Rajnath Singh

Rakesh Kumar, BJP: – “Manmohan Singh said minorities have the first right on country’s resources. However, PM Modi gave new direction by saying that first right on country’s resources is of the poor”

– “Uproar in Lok Sabha after BJP MPs protest over ‘offensive’ word used by a TDP MP for PM Modi. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman demands that the word be expunged from records”

– “Frustration and desperation are the main reasons behind this No Confidence Motion”

Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal, the ruling party of Odisha has walked out from the Parliament. The Shiv Sena, BJP’s biggest ally in the government, has decided not to vote for or against the motion, and will abstain from voting.