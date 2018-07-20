No-confidence motion: Setback likely for BJP, AIADMK non-committal which way 37 MPs will vote

The AIADMK today said that it is still non-committal on which way its MPs will vote this evening when the no-confidence motion against the Modi government is put to vote at 6 pm. Participating in the debate on the no-confidence motion, party MP Ponnusamy Venugopal accused the BJP government at the Centre of step-motherly treatment to the state. He opted to remind the government that the Union Ministers have gone back on their promises. “We are still not decided which way to vote,” he said.

The AIADMK is the third single largest party in the Lok Sabha with 37 MPs. The Congress (48) and BJP (274) are the only two parties that have more MPs than the AIADMK. If the AIADMK votes in favour of the no-confidence motion, it could bring a cheer to the Congress but won’t make any difference to the fate of the BJP-NDA government which is set to sail through the trust vote smoothly.

The AIADMK had yesterday said that it will vote against the no-confidence motion. There is still a probability that the party may walk out of the House when the motion is put to the vote, thus virtually backing the government.’

“The Centre has meted out step-motherly treatment to the state,” he said.

The MP demanded the government must release the money to the state for centrally-sponsored schemes. He said that the state has witnessed a huge downturn in terms of aid from the centre. “There is a long pending request of Tamil Nadu to release money to the state for centrally-sponsored schemes.”

“Many ministers have gone back on their commitments. Remember, we are still not sure which way the AIADMK will vote this evening,” he said. “The Tamil Nadu government requests the Centre to provide an annual grant of Rs 2000 crore for the remaining period of the Finance Commission.”

Venugopal also raised the issue of women’s safety, GST, mob lynching and drug addiction to target the government. “If the government does not pay heed to these issues, the people of Tamil Nadu will lose confidence in the NDA government,” he said.