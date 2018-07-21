No-Confidence Motion: PM Narendra Modi assures development to people of Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today assured people of Andhra Pradesh that they will not be left behind and the government will ensure their welfare and development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today assured people of Andhra Pradesh that they will not be left behind and the government will ensure their welfare and development. During the no-confidence motion moved by the Telegu Desam Party (TDP), a former ally by of the BJP, Modi said the government stands with the people of Andhra Pradesh and their aspirations. “I want to assure people of Andhra Pradesh that they will not be left behind, and the government will ensure their welfare and development,” Modi said. During Modi’s entire speech, TDP MPs kept shouting “we want justice” in the House. TDP’s Jayadev Galla had initiated the debate on the first no-confidence motion against the Modi government in four years. Galla ended his speech terming the division of Andhra Pradesh “undemocratic and unscientific”. The Andhra Pradesh party had pulled out of the Modi government and the NDA earlier this year after the latter denied its demand of special category status to the state.