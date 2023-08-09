No-confidence motion Live Updates: Fierce debate likely to storm Lok Sabha on day 2

scorecardresearch
Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: Day 2 of the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government is expected to raise the heat in the lower house after Day 1 of the debate saw the Congress and Union Ministers locking horns over the situation in Manipur which has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May.

The debate was initiated on Tuesday by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi alleging that the government which talks about “one India” has created “two Manipurs”. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, speaking for the government during the debate, attacked Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi and said, “Bete ko set karna hai, damaad ko bhent karna hai (Has to set up her son, and take care of her son-in-law).”

The no-trust debate is expected to continue till Thursday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give his reply. Congress has given the names of Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy and Hebi Eden as speakers on the no-confidence motion for today.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, the INDIA alliance bloc moved a privilege motion against Leader of the House Piyush Goyal for addressing its members as “traitors.”

09:25 (IST) 9 Aug 2023
Heated debate on no-confidence motion on Day 1

Lok Sabha witnessed a heated debate on the no-confidence motion, which commenced on Tuesday. The motion of no-confidence, brought forth by Congress’ deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, occurred amidst the backdrop of the ethnic violence in Manipur.

09:24 (IST) 9 Aug 2023
No-confidence motion Updates: Amit Shah to speak in Lok Sabha today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to speak in Lok Sabha today from the government's side on the no-confidence motion debate. 

09:20 (IST) 9 Aug 2023
Monsoon Session Updates: 6 bills to be moved in Rajya Sabha today

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023; The Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023; The Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 are among six Bills to be moved by the government in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passing today.

09:19 (IST) 9 Aug 2023
Congress MPs to meet at 10.30 am today

Congress party's Lok Sabha MPs will have a meeting at 10.30 am today at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office in Parliament.

First published on: 09-08-2023 at 09:15 IST

