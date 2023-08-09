No-confidence motion Live Updates: Fierce debate likely to storm Lok Sabha on day 2

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: Day 2 of the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government is expected to raise the heat in the lower house after Day 1 of the debate saw the Congress and Union Ministers locking horns over the situation in Manipur which has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May.

The debate was initiated on Tuesday by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi alleging that the government which talks about “one India” has created “two Manipurs”. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, speaking for the government during the debate, attacked Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi and said, “Bete ko set karna hai, damaad ko bhent karna hai (Has to set up her son, and take care of her son-in-law).”

The no-trust debate is expected to continue till Thursday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give his reply. Congress has given the names of Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy and Hebi Eden as speakers on the no-confidence motion for today.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, the INDIA alliance bloc moved a privilege motion against Leader of the House Piyush Goyal for addressing its members as “traitors.”

Live Updates

