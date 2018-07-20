No-confidence motion: Janata Dal (United) with Narendra Modi government, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said that the Janata Dal (United) will back the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha when the no-confidence motion will be put to vote in Lok Sabha of Parliament later today. Speaking to reporters in Patna, Kumar said, “Hum log sarkar ke saath hain (We are with the government).”

The JD(U), which shares power with the BJP in Bihar but has no representation in the Modi government, has two MPs in the Lok Sabha. The remark from Kumar comes minutes after BJP’s another key ally Shiv Sena announced that it will abstain from taking part in the debate and voting on the no-confidence motion. The Shiv Sena has 18 MPs.

Party general secretary KC Tyagi too said that the two MPs will vote against the no-confidence motion. “We would vote against the motion.”

The JD(U) was a part of the NDA since 1996 but it had walked out the alliance in 2013 after BJP announced then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi as the prime ministerial candidate. The party, however, returned to the NDA fold last year after Kumar decided to dissolve the Grand Alliance government of which the RJD and Congress were a part.

The JD(U) announcing support for the Modi government is crucial as it comes amidst reports of rifts over seat-sharing between the BJP and Kumar’s party for next year’s general elections.

The BJP-led NDA government headed by Narendra Modi is all set to sail through the trust vote today as it has numbers in its favour. The no-confidence motion was moved by the TDP on Wednesday to protest against the failure of the government to fulfil its promise of special status tag to Andhra Pradesh. 18 MPs of the Shiv Sena and 19 MPs of Biju Janata Dal have already walked out of the House, reducing the current strength of the Lok Sabha to 496.

Ahead of the trust vote, the BJP had claimed to have the support of 315 MPs including BJP’s 272 lawmakers. At least 90 MPs including 11 of the TRS and many of the independents and smaller parties have spoken against bringing no-confidence motion.

While the BJP is likely to target the Congress by exposing the differences withing the ‘united opposition’ and other issues like that of triple talaq, the Congress will be raising the issues including mob lynching, skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel, among others.