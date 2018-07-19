No confidence motion: It’s not numbers, will use motion to expose NDA government’s failures, says Congress

The Congress leader alleged that the prime minister and his government “believe in propaganda” and are unaware of the problems confronting the country and its people. (PTI)

The Congress today said that tomorrow’s ‘no-confidence motion’ was more than a show of numbers and it will use the occasion to “expose” the government’s “failure”. Addressing a press conference, Congress’ senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said his party has the support of other opposition parties on the no-confidence motion which has been brought “to show the mirror to the government”, highlight the various issues concerning the people of the country and ensure that the truth reaches them.

“It is not only a question of numbers. We will use the occasion to expose the government and raise various issues concerning the people of the country and tell the truth to the people. This is the launch of a campaign which will send them packing in 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” he told reporters. “It is to show the mirror to the government,” he said, when asked as to what did the Congress want to achieve through the ‘no-confidence motion’ when the numbers were in favour of the government. Sharma said Parliament is the place where issues are discussed and debated and “that is where you expose this government”.

The Congress leader alleged that the prime minister and his government “believe in propaganda” and are unaware of the problems confronting the country and its people. “The prime minister is at best a demagogue and believes in hypocrisy,” he alleged. “The larger issue is that the country is in agony and the people are suffering. The image of the country has been tarnished internationally,” he alleged, saying the Congress and other opposition parties will demand accountability from the prime minister and his government.

Sharma said the Congress as well as other opposition parties had made it clear to the government that they wanted Parliament to function so that they could demand answerability and accountability of the government on various issues. He claimed that people in the country were “living in fear and the rule of law was not being enforced as people were being killed and beaten up for airing their views. They were also being targeted for choice of food and clothing and the atmosphere was vitiated”. “The government has betrayed the people of the country and is deceiving the people on issues of governance,” he alleged.