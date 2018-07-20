No confidence motion LIVE: Big political fiery friday ends! PM Narendra Modi wins, no trust defeated

No-confidence motion Live in Lok Sabha: The much-anticipated political showdown between Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed NDA government and an apparent united opposition led by Congress began with the debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha of Parliament today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the House after 8pm and the voting is scheduled to begin thereafter, according to tv reports. NDA ally Shiv Sena has decided to abstain from the Lok Sabha while Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) has decided to support the government inside the Lok Sabha. BJD (Biju Janata Dal) of Naveen Patnaik has also staged a walkout from the Lower House. The debate over no-confidence motion was initiated by TDP MP Jayadev Galla. Congress’s leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has accused Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan of being unfair in allotting time to the opposition parties in the debate. Speaking in Lok Sabha, Kharge said that the discussion over no-confidence motion cannot be treated as Question Hour. Later, speaking during the No-Confidence Motion, Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked the government on several fronts including GST, demonetisation, unemployment and Rafale deal.
No-confidence motion speech LIVE streaming
Numbers are heavily stacked in favour of BJP even as Rahul Gandhi-led Congress claimed that today’s ‘no-confidence motion’ was more than a show of numbers and the party would use this to “expose” the government’s “failure”. The total number of seats in the Lower House is 534. For the majority, one needs to have 268. BJP currently has 274, including that of the Speaker and would easily be able to see off the challenge. Shiv Sena has 18 MPs. With the help of other constituents of NDA (National Democratic Alliance), the number may touch 315. UPA, on the other hand, has a total of 63 MPs, including Congress’ 48. Other parties like AIADMK, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, BJD, TDP, TRS, CPM, SP, AAP, YSRCP, AIUDF and others have a total of 156 seats.
Highlights
France responds to Rahul Gandhi claim on Rafale deal
Read full statement issed by French embassy: We have noted the statement of Mr Rahul Gandhi before the Indian Parliament. France and India concluded in 2008 a Security agreement, which legally binds the two States to protect the classified information provided by the partner, that could impact security and operational capabilities of the defence equipment of India or France. These provisions naturally apply to the IGA concluded on 23 September 2016 on the acquisition of 36 Rafale aircraft and their weapons. As the President of the French Republic indicated publicly in an interview given to India Today on 9th March 2018, « In India and in France, when a deal is very sensitive, we can’t reveal all details.
BJP moves privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has moved a privilege motion against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for levelling false allegations on Rafale deal. The BJP has said that Rahul misled the House.
Rahul Gandhi winks after hugging PM Modi
BJP thanks Rahul Gandhi for entertainment in Lok Sabha
The Bharatiya Janata Party has thanked Congress President Rahul Gandhi for the entertainment which he made during his speech in Lok Sabha.
Rahul Gandhi hugs PM Narendra Modi
Amid his speech, Congress president Rahul Gandhi went to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hugged him.
Numbers that matter
Party-wise Representation Of Members in Lok Sabha
Congress-led Opposition to stage walk-out?
Congress-led Opposition is likely to stage a walk-out to embarrass the Modi government, as per Times Now report. Congress had earlier alleged that people have already passed a 'no-confidence motion' against the Prime Minister and they are only waiting for 2019 elections.
All is not well within TDP?
TDP MP from Anantapuramu J C Diwakar Reddy said that he would not attend the no-confidence motion debate in Parliament citing his inability to speak in Hindi and English. His decison came even as TDP had issued a whip asking its lawmakers to attend proceedings in Lok Sabha. "This is just a routine. The government is not going to fall anyway. And I cannot speak English or Hindi. So my presence or absence doesn't matter," Reddy was quoted as saying. However after Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu spoke to him, he agreed to attend the no-confidence motion.
Rahul Gandhi to take on PM Modi
The debate will be initiated by TDP'S Jaydev Galla followed by Rammohan Naidu. Congress President Rahul Gandhi and the leader of the party in the House, Mallikarjun Kharge, are likely to speak on it.
7-hour long debate
Congress, the main opposition party, has been allocated 38 minutes to present its views on the motion. The ruling BJP, which enjoys a majority in the House, has been given 3 hours and 33 minutes in the debate, which is scheduled for seven hours.
PM Modi speaks
"Today is an important day in our Parliamentary democracy. I'm sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion & ensure constructive, comprehensive&disruption free debate. We owe this to the people & the makers of our Constitution. India will be watching us closely," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted this morning
No Confidence Motion against NDA govt rejected as 325 MPs voted ‘Noes’ and 126 voted ‘Ayes’
1st no trust vote against PM Narendra Modi led govt fails! NDA govt wins!
No confidence motion: Voting to take place shortly.
"I thought for one and a half hours I was watching a Bollywood blockbuster film. I have no doubt PM would have been the best actor in the world."
'Any incident of violence brings shame to the nation. I will once again urge the state governments to punish those who indulge in violence.' - PM Modi in Lok Sabha during no-confidence motion debate.
PM Modi says, "You called the surgical strike a Jumla Strike. You can abuse me as much as you want but stop insulting the Jawans of India. I will not tolerate this insult to our forces."
"Loans were given over the phone in Congress rule, the web of NPAs was spread during this time." - PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha
"I want to tell the people of Andhra Pradesh that we will keep working for them. We will do everything possible for the development of AP. When TDP was leaving NDA, I called up Chandrababu Naidu, warned him that you are falling into YSR Congress's trap."
"What did the Congress do to Charan Singh ji, what did they do to Chandra Shekhar ji, what did they do to Deve Gowda ji, what did they do to IK Gujral ji." - PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha during no-confidence motion debate
"The entire country saw what the eyes did today. It is clear in front of everyone."
"You called the surgical strike a Jumla Strike. You can abuse me as much as you want but stop insulting the Jawans of India. I will not tolerate this insult to our forces." - PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha
Just because of one careless allegation in the House on Rafale, both the nations had to release statements. We should not indulge in such childish behaviour: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha
One of the leaders spoke about Doklam. The same leader, who believed the Chinese Ambassador over our forces. Where have we reached? Everything does not merit a childish conduct: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha