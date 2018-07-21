No-confidence Motion: Entire nation saw what eyes did today, says PM Modi’s swipe at Rahul Gandhi’s post-hug ‘wink’

Hours after an unexpected hug by Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took at dig at the Congress president’s apparent post-hug wink in Parliament saying the entire nation saw what the eyes did today.

Hours after an unexpected hug by Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took at dig at the Congress president’s apparent post-hug wink in Parliament saying the entire nation saw what the eyes did today. Making gestures with his hands and eyes to show Gandhi’s ‘wink’, Modi said it was clear in front of everyone what the Congress leader’s eyed did and the same was splashed across TV channels throughout the day.

Referring to Gandhi’s apparent slip of tongue in saying that the prime minister could not see him eye-to-eye, Modi said, “You are a ‘naamdaar’ (known by name) and I am ‘kaamdar’ (known by work). I cannot dare see you eye-to-eye.” The prime minister went on to list names of leaders like Sardar Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose, Chandra Shekhar and Pranab Mukherjee who he said tried to see eye-to-eye with the Congress and the result is known to everyone. Earlier in the day, Gandhi had capped his blistering attack on the government with a hug to Modi, prompting a furious discussion about the appropriateness of his action.

Replying to the non-confidence motion, Modi also hit out at Gandhi’s “bhagidar” (collaborator) remark, saying he is a ‘chowkidar’ and a ‘bhagidar’, but not a ‘saudagar’ (trader) or ‘thekedar’ (contractor) like the Congress president. Rahul had said an indutrialist under a debt of Rs 35,000 crore was given a contract in the Rafale deal and he benefitted to the tune of Rs 45,000 crore, while asking the prime minister to answer if the Cabinet Committee on Security took the decision. The contract was taken away from public-sector firm HAL, Rahul had said.