A heated debate unfolded in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday as members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) strongly defended Speaker Om Birla against a resolution seeking his removal from the post, while opposition leaders accused him of partisanship and bias in conducting House proceedings.

ALSO READ Indices get a breather as Brent crude retreats

The ruling alliance argued that the motion had been introduced merely to gain political mileage and attract media attention, whereas opposition members maintained that the move was necessary to uphold the dignity and neutrality of the House.

Opposition accuses Speaker of bias

Initiating the debate, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said the opposition was compelled to bring a resolution for Birla’s removal as Lok Sabha Speaker to “save the Constitution” and the “dignity of the House”.

“There was an expectation that the chair would be neutral. But research of uncorrected versions would show the number of times the Leader of Opposition (LoP) was interrupted. While the LoP was on his feet, another member was called upon (to speak),” Gogoi said and accused Birla of being partisan.

Gogoi also cited remarks by India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru about the significance of the Speaker’s role in protecting democratic values.

He said all members have good relations with Birla on a personal level, and that is why the opposition members are saddened that they had to bring the resolution.

“But it is our responsibility to protect the dignity of the House and save the Constitution. It is to protect the faith of the people in democracy,” he added.

NDA defends Birla, calls motion political

Responding to the allegations, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defended Birla’s conduct and criticised the opposition for targeting constitutional institutions.

Rijiju accused the Congress of attacking constitutional institutions since 2014, when it was ousted from power, and said this time the target is the post of Speaker which is “akin to an attack on democracy itself”.

During his hour-long intervention, the minister insisted that Birla had always remained impartial and that opposition MPs faced action due to their own conduct in the House. He also cited statements made by Nehru and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi to underline that the Speaker’s decisions in parliamentary matters are final.

Rijiju also took a dig at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he often shows immaturity in parliamentary conduct and sometimes leaves the House after delivering his speech.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra responded sharply to Rijiju’s remarks, questioning why leaders who frequently criticise Nehru were quoting him in the debate.

“He (Rijiju) mentioned that I was laughing. I wanted to clear that I was laughing because the person they keep criticising day and night, that Nehru ji, they used a quote of Nehru ji for their own argument.” “They have suddenly started respecting Nehruji and that he strengthened democracy and gave such a speech,” Priyanka said.

Several other opposition leaders also voiced concerns about the functioning of the House. T R Baalu of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam described Birla as a “gentleman” but criticised what he called harsh steps taken against opposition members.

Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT) said the opposition respects the Speaker but urged him to ensure that his decisions remain independent of government pressure.

Mahua Moitra of the All India Trinamool Congress said it was “divine karma” that she was supporting the motion after being expelled from the Lok Sabha in 2023.

ALSO READ Govt readies Rs 1 lakh crore war chest to counter Middle East fallout



On the other hand, ruling alliance leaders such as Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu of the Telugu Desam Party and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said Birla had conducted proceedings fairly and efficiently since taking charge in 2019.

Devarayalu claimed that the no-confidence motion was brought “not to succeed but to create spectacular headlines”.

The debate on the resolution is expected to conclude on Wednesday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah set to deliver the government’s final response.