​​​
  3. No-Confidence Motion: Congress President Rahul Gandhi dubs PM speech ‘weak’, Sonia Gandhi calls it old rhetoric

No-Confidence Motion: Congress President Rahul Gandhi dubs PM speech ‘weak’, Sonia Gandhi calls it old rhetoric

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Lok Sabha "weak", while former party chief Sonia Gandhi dubbed it as "old rhetoric".

By: | New Delhi | Published: July 21, 2018 3:34 AM
Rahul Gandhi, sonia gandhi, no confidence motion, narendra modi,  Congress President Rahul Gandhi today termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Lok Sabha “weak”, while former party chief Sonia Gandhi dubbed it as “old rhetoric”.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Lok Sabha “weak”, while former party chief Sonia Gandhi dubbed it as “old rhetoric”. Modi, in his speech, had said the Congress party had misused the no-confidence motions to spread instability in the country to ensure that the Gandhi family remains in power. When asked about how was the prime minister’s speech while he was coming out out of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said it was “weak”. Sonia Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament that the prime minister’s speech was “old rhetoric”. Mocking the Congress president, Modi, in his speech, said it was a fact that he cannot see eye-to-eye with Rahul Gandhi. “You are ‘naamdaar’ (dynast), I am ‘kaamdar’ (worker). I cannot dare to see eye-to-eye with you,” he told the Congress chief on his remark that he cannot look in the Congress leader’s eyes.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top