No-confidence motion: BJP awaits Rahul Gandhi’s ‘earthquake’ as Narendra Modi faces trust challenge in Parliament

When Rahul Gandhi made his famous “earthquake” remark in 2016, he was mocked by BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now after one and a half years, Rahul will have his opportunity when he leads Congress’ charge on a day when the Opposition takes on the government during the debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha. Congress has been alotted 38 minutes and Gandhi is likely speak for 15 minutes on the motion.

BJP leaders have said that they are eagerly waiting to hear and gauge the intensity of the “earthquake” that Rahul had talked about. PM Modi said this morning that “India will be watching”. Mocking Gandhi’s remark, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said they want to see what would happen in Lok Sabha when the Congress President begins speaking. Another BJP minister Giriraj Singh has tweeted saying, “Get ready for earthquake”. BJP National General Secretary said, “13 mts for d mover of d motion n 38 minutes for ‘earthquake’??(sic)”

In 2016, many observers saw that statement as a precursor to Rahul Gandhi taking over the reins of Congress. Rahul said, “If they allow me to speak in parliament, you will see what an earthquake will happen.” PM Modi had even accepted the challenge and likened it to the tremors that shook Delhi in the aftermath of Rahul’s statement.

Mocking Gandhi’s statement, Modi said, “I was wondering why the earthquake came. When someone sees SEVA or any positive virtue in the word SCAM then mother earth would definitely become upset.”

