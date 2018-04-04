No-confidence motion against Narendra Modi government: Chandrababu Naidu fears this about fate of his move

This comes even as Naidu met his Delhi counterpart and Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal this morning.

Weeks after his Telugu Desam Party decided to pull out of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is reportedly apprehensive over his party’s decision to move a no-confidence motion against the Centre. This comes even as Naidu met his Delhi counterpart and Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal this morning.

On Tuesday, Naidu met Opposition leaders in Delhi and expressed fears that his party’s move might be used as a “precedent to scuttle other no-confidence motions”, according to The Indian Express. Naidu met Congress’s chief whip in Lok Sabha Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shiv Sena minister Anant Geete, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, SC Mishra of BSP, AIADMK leader V Maitreyan and Trinamool Congress leaders Derek O’Brien and Sudip Bandopadhyay.

“Interacted with NCP President Sri Sharad Pawar @PawarSpeaks, JKNC President Dr Farooq Abdullah, Mr @derekobrienmp, Mr Sudip Bandyopadhyay from TMC & Congress Leader Sri @JM_Scindia, regarding no-confidence motion, highlighting the injustice done to AP for it’s ‘Special Status’.,” Naidu tweeted yesterday.

Naidu, who was considered as a trusted ally of BJP, also met MPs belonging to the saffron party. He had a meeting with Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha. Speaking to TMC leaders, Naidu claimed this will be used as a tool by “fragile” governments to subvert a trust vote. Leaders of both parties have also discussed how Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal stand to lose out under the 15th Finance Commission because due to alteration of reference population from the 1971 Census to the 2001 Census.

O’Brien said that Naidu had thanked the Trinamool Congress for its strong support to the no-confidence motion.

After TDP had submitted no-confidence motion notice to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the Opposition had claimed the motion was supported by 80-odd MPs. However, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan did not take it up citing the House was not in order.