No-confidence motion: AAP issues whip in favour of no-trust vote against Modi government

A whip has been issued by the AAP for its Lok Sabha MPs to vote in favour of the no confidence motion against Modi government to be taken up in the Lower House tomorrow. The chief whip, Bhagwant Mann, issued the directive that will be binding on the four MPs of the party in the Lok Sabha, said a senior AAP leader. Among them is the party’s suspended MP from Patiala Dharamvir Gandhi.

The Lok Sabha will on Friday debate and vote on an opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion against the Modi government, the first since the BJP-led NDA combine came to power four years ago. On the first day of the Monsoon Session yesterday, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan admitted the notices for the motion moved by several opposition parties.