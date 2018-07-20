No-confidence motion in Lok Sabha: The NDA has claimed support of 315 MPs but after Shiv Sena's exit, the number of the MPs backing the government stands at 315 - 18 = 297. The BJP alone has 274 MPs excluding Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

No-confidence motion: 37 MPs of BJD, Shiv Sena abstain from Lok Sabha - How numbers stack up

The discussion on the no-confidence motion is underway on the floor of the Lok Sabha despite the opposition knowing fully well that the BJP-led NDA government has the numbers to sail through the trust vote comfortably. The Lok Sabha has a total strength of 543 MPs. At present, there are 533 MPs excluding the Speaker. If all seats are occupied, the government will require the support of 267 MPs to prove majority. However, several parties from both the camps have abstained from participating in the proceedings, bringing down the total strength.

The parties that have walked out of the Lok Sabha include BJP’s ally Shiv Sena which has 18 MPs. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of Naveen Patnaik has also walked out of the House soon after it met to discuss the motion. As of now, the current strength of the House is 533 – (18 + 19) = 496.

The NDA has claimed support of 315 MPs but after Shiv Sena’s exit, the number of the MPs backing the government stands at 315 – 18 = 297. The BJP alone has 274 MPs excluding Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

Interestingly, the TRS of K Chandrasekhar Rao who had been advocating an alliance minus the Congress and BJP, is likely to vote against the no-confidence motion which was brought by the TDP of Chandrababu Naidu. The TRS has 11 MPs in the Lok Sabha.

The AIADMK of Tamil Nadu has 37 MPs. The party is the third single largest party in the Lok Sabha followed by 273 MPs of the BJP and 48 of the Congress. The AIADMK has already announced to vote in favour of the government, thus giving an upper hand to the Modi government.

The UPA has 63 MPs (Congress – 48; NCP – 7; RJD – 4; TUML – 2; JMM – 2). The other parties that have announced to vote in favour of the no-confidence motion include TMC – 34; TDP – 16; CPM – 9; Samajwadi Party – 7; AAP – 4; YSR Congress – 4; AIUDF 3; and 12 more of other smaller parties. If all goes according to the current arithmetic, a total of 162 MPs will vote in favour of the no-confidence notice against the Modi government.

The numbers clearly indicate that the no-confidence motion against the Modi government is bound to fail, giving more ammunition to the BJP to target the Congress when three states — Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan (all ruled by the BJP) go to polls later this year. The debate inside the Lok Sabha today will also set the tone of the 2019 general elections.