‘No comment if he wants his face to be in Pakistan’: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hits back at Digvijaya Singh

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad made a scathing attack on senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his ‘we will lose Kashmir’ remark and said that the BJP would not comment if he wants his face to be in Pakistan.

He asked the Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi if Singh’s statement is the official position of the party.

“Agar vo apna chehra Pakistan mein dekhna chahte hain to hume kuch nahi kehna hai (If he wants his face to be in Pakistan then we cannot say anything about it),” the BJP leader said.

Union Min RS Prasad on Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s remark ”Govt burnt their hands in fire. I appeal to Modi ji, Amit Shah ji & Ajit Doval ji to be careful otherwise we will lose Kashmir”: Agar vo apna chehra Pakistan mein dekhna chahte hain to hume kuch nahi kehna hai.1/2 pic.twitter.com/nUD8gl6uA1 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

Hitting out at Singh, Prasad said that the more Singh speaks, the more his words goes in favour of BJP’s vote share. “The more he (Digvijaya Singh) speaks the more BJP’s vote share increases & Congress’ decreases,” Prasad said.

“I want to ask Sonia ji, now that she has become Congress president again, if this is Digvijay Singh speaking or it is their party’s line as well,” he said.

Prasad’s comments came hours after Singh attacked the Centre over its move to scrap Article 370.

In a warning to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah, Singh told them to act judiciously on the Kashmir policy.

“Govt burnt their hands in fire. I appeal to Modi ji, Amit Shah ji & Ajit Doval ji to be careful otherwise we will lose Kashmir,” Singh had said while addressing the media.

Singh’s criticism of the NDA government’s decision of scrapping Article 370 has drawn sharp responses from several other BJP leaders including Subramanian Swamy and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti.