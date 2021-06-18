No colonel can become general overnight, says Partap Singh Bajwa amid buzz over reconciliation with CM Amarinder Singh

Pratap Singh Bajwa said that the high command, party workers and he himself want Sidhu to get an important role but it takes time to reach top positions.

Congress leader and Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa today said that it takes time for a leader to reach a certain position in a party. He said that no Colonel can become a General overnight. “No Colonel can become General overnight. The most capable Colonel will also have to wait for some time. We have left this (Sidhu’s elevation) to the Party High Command. We will accept their decision. I have also clarified that I am not a candidate for any post,” Bajwa said.

Bajwa said that the high command, party workers and he himself want Sidhu to get an important role but it takes time to reach top positions. “He should be given a role but party’s loyalists, who are here for 40-45 years should be taken into account,” added the Congress MP.

He hinted that CM Amarinder Singh was against Sidhu joining the party. “When Navjot Singh Sidhu was coming to Congress, senior Punjab leadership was creating hurdles; it wanted him not to come. I had intervened and recommended that he would be an asset to the party. He was inducted. He is like my brother,” said Bajwa who has been a vocal critic of CM Amarinder Singh.

Several reports claimed that the CM held a secret meeting with Bajwa yesterday where they both reached a political compromise. According to reports, Bajwa wants to return to active politics by contesting the 2022 Assembly election. However, Bajwa also denied meeting the CM secretly.

“I deny that CM came to my house. There has been no meeting. He would be most welcome if he wants to come. I’ve nothing personal against him, there can be a difference of opinion. Party MPs, ministers, MLAs and cadres feel that he should fulfil his promises,” said Bajwa.

Bajwa, along with Sidhu and Sukhjinder Randhawa, has been seeking the ouster of CM Amarinder Singh. The Congress party high command has already set a panel to resolve the grievances and stop the infighting in the party.