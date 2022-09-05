No clean-chit to Manish Sisodia, remarks on officer’s death ‘mischievous and misleading’: CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday strongly rejected claims by Aam Aadmi Party leaders of a clean-chit to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise Policy case. In a statement issued today, the probe agency said it has handed no clean-chit to any of the accused in its ongoing probe into the case.

“The Excise policy case is under probe. As such no clean chit has been given to any of the accused. The mischievous AND misleading statement of Manish Sisodia is an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing probe in the case,” the agency said.

Notably, Sisodia had claimed on August 30 that the CBI had given him a clean-chit as searches of his bank locker led to no recovery of any incriminating material.

“I am happy that I have got a clean chit,” Sisodia had said on August 30. “Nothing was found in my bank locker just like nothing was found at my residence during the CBI raid,” Sisodia said. “I have been given a clean chit by the CBI, and PM Modi’s CBI could not find anything at my house. It is the PM’s clean chit to me… I welcomed CBI at my house and did not prevent them from checking whatever they wanted to. They asked me various questions,” Sisodia added.

Earlier today, Sisodia and other AAP leaders had claimed that a CBI officer, Jitendra Kumar, died by suicide due to pressure by the central government to incriminate him in the excise policy case. “Pressure is being exerted on CBI officers to issue an arrest warrant against Manish Sisodia. Such was the pressure from the central government that a CBI officer even committed suicide. PM Modi is misusing central investigative agencies to topple the state governments,” AAP leader Atishi said addressing a press conference today.

Hitting out at Sisodia’s statement, the CBI called it “mischievous and misleading”.

“CBI strongly refutes mischievous and misleading statement by Manish Sisodia. It is clarified that the gentleman officer Late Jitendra Kumar was in no way connected with the investigation of the case,” the agency said.

“Delhi Police, which is conducting an inquiry into the death has said the officer has not held anyone responsible for his death in his suicide note,” the agency added.