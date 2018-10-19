No change of leadership in Goa, says state BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar

The coalition partners in the state had met BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday to discuss the current political situation.

The BJP’s Goa unit on Friday said there would be no change of leadership in the coastal state.

Addressing a press conference here, Goa BJP unit chief Vinay Tendulkar ruled out the possibility of the party replacing ailing chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

His comments come a day after Vijay Desai, president of Goa Forward Party, a BJP ally in the state, claimed that the saffron party was “looking at who will succeed Parrikar”.

“The party wants this government to continue for the next three-and-half years and complete its tenure under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar,” Tendulkar said.

When asked whether the BJP had lost its majority since three of its MLAs are ailing, Tendulkar said, “The Assembly will not be called tomorrow itself. There is time for the Assembly to be summoned.”

He said the Parrikar government had the support of 23 MLAs and the ailing MLAs can make it to the Assembly in case their presence is required.

Besides Parrikar, two other BJP MLAs, Francis D’Souza and Pandurang Madkaikar, are currently hospitalised.

The Goa BJP chief said he had met Madkaikar and that his health was improving.

Responding to questions about Congress MLAs Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte, who joined the BJP on Tuesday, Tendulkar said they had joined the ruling party “unconditionally”.

“They wanted to work under the leadership of Parrikar,” he added.

BJP MLA and state power minister Nilesh Cabral refuted allegations that administrative work was hit in Parrikar’s absence.

“Who gave you the impression that Parrikar is not doing administrative work?” he asked.

Cabral said the administration was working fine and Parrikar was monitoring files through emails during his absence from office.