‘No chance’: Nitin Gadkari junks rumours of replacing Modi as BJP’s PM candidate

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that there was no chance of him replacing Narendra Modi as the prime ministerial candidate ahead of the next general elections. “No, there is no chance. I am happy where I am right now.” His statement comes in the backdrop of reports suggesting demands from some sections to project Nitin Gadkari as the next prime ministerial candidate to win the next general elections in 2019.

Earlier, it was reported that Maharashtra-based Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavalamban Mission Chairman Kishore Tiwari wrote to RSS top leadership and demanded that Prime Minister Modi should be replaced with Nitin Gadkari if the BJP wants to win the Lok Sabha polls.

Tiwari blamed demonetisation and GST for the recent defeats in three states. “Leaders who pursue an extremist and dictatorial attitude in the party and government are dangerous for the society and the country… This has been witnessed before and if history is not to be repeated, hand over the reins to Gadkari for the 2019 polls,” IANS quoted Tiwari as saying in the letter.

Following the report, Congress media cell head Divya Spandana in a tweet said: “So now @nitin_gadkari to replace @narendramodi @BJP4India.”

However, Nitin Gadkari on Friday put an end to the rumours saying there was no chance. He also said that the loss in three states was not a setback as they fought a very close contest with an almost equal vote share in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

“I don’t see it as a defeat as there was a marginal difference in the number of seats between BJP and Congress. Whatever were loopholes, we’ll work on them for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. We’ll win the polls and Modiji will be PM again,” the minister said.