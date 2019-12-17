No bullet fired by the Delhi Police during protests at Jamia: MHA

A police personnel fires tear gas as students of Jamia Millia Islamia University stage a protest against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill, in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI Photo)

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday rejected claims Delhi Police officials fired at protesters at the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Jamia Nagar area on Sunday night. The protests on Sunday evening took a violent turn when scores of protestors torched four public buses, police vehicles and pelted stones.

The police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob. There have been allegations that police fired bullets on protesters during the agitation at Jamia. Unconfirmed reports even claimed that two students lost their lives in police firing.

However, the Home Ministry officials today cited a Delhi Police report to claim that no bullet was fired by police during violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act at the varsity. Police said that ten persons with criminal background have been detained and none of them are Jamia students.

“No bullet was fired by the Delhi Police during protests at Jamia. All 10 persons detained have criminal backgrounds. More anti-social elements are being tracked,” officials told news agency PTI on Tuesday morning.

Officials said they are hunting for more anti-social elements who were behind the protests.

Varsity V-C Najma Akhtar on Monday also said no student was killed in the police action and appealed to the students to not believe rumours. “There has been a strong rumour that two students died, we deny this totally, none of our students died,” she said.

Registrar AP Siddiqui also said that the officials contacted the Police Joint Commissioner and other senior officials to know whether cops opened fire inside the campus. “They have strongly denied this,” he said.

Several vehicles, including buses, were torched on Sunday during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Several opposition parties have been claiming that Delhi Police entered the varsity campus without permission and attacked the protesting students.