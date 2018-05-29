No breakthrough yet in DND flyover accident, police clueless of biker’s whereabouts

The DND Flyway (Representative Image)

Sleuths of the Delhi Police, firemen, and divers from National Disaster Response Force continued their search for Anshuman Puri, who is believed to have fallen and drowned in Yamuna after a Toyota Eltios Liva hit his Harley Davidson bike on the DND flyover. The accident which was reported on Sunday midnight has left a number of unanswered questions.

The police found both the vehicles, badly damaged, on the bridge – but both the drivers were missing. They traced the ownership of the bike back to Anshuman Puri, a resident of K-block Sarita Vihar. And the car belongs to Bhappa Singh, a resident of Qutub Vihar in Goyla Dairy, near Dwarka. However, both the houses were found locked. Singh’s relative Nishant Bhatia was driving the car during the time of the accident, police said. His father told the police that he had been untraceable ever since the accident happened, while he was driving from Delhi to Noida.

The investigators who are yet to find the body, said, “We have searched the entire stretch of the river near the accident spot, but found nothing.” He added that it might even be possible that someone else was driving the bike, but that can be confirmed only after Puri is traced. On Monday afternoon, some of his relatives turned up at Sunlight Colony police station, after they got to know about the accident.

Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East), informed that the police have lodged a missing complaint about Puri, and an injured biker as well. They are also not ruling out a murder conspiracy. “Puri’s photograph that is available to us has been uploaded on the Zonal integrated police network (Zionet), along with his details. Copies of Puri’s photographs will also be circulated to police stations in Delhi-NCR,” he added.

Another possibility that the police is exploring is that the biker’s body was dumped at some other place by some passersby who may have panicked when he died on the way to the hospital.