The Centre is examining a graded access framework for minors on social media, with discussions focused on whether usage can be regulated through age-linked permissions and safeguards instead of an outright ban.

Officials said consultations with industry stakeholders have centred on structuring access based on age, with varying levels of restrictions. The approach could include parental controls, limits on screen time, curbs on certain features, and greater accountability for platform algorithms that influence user engagement.

The discussions reflect concerns around enforceability of a blanket prohibition. Officials said that current safeguards such as self-declared age or teen accounts are easily bypassed, raising questions about how effective a ban would be in practice. Social media companies have also conveyed that outright restrictions may not work as intended.

Age verification

A key issue under consideration is age verification. Officials are assessing whether a reliable and privacy-preserving system can be developed to determine users’ age online. Experts cautioned that without strengthening this layer, both graded access systems and blanket bans could be rendered ineffective.

At the same time, stricter verification mechanisms present trade-offs. Proposals involving identity-linked checks have raised concerns around privacy and exclusion, particularly in rural and low-income households where shared device usage is common. India does not currently have a universally deployable system for digital age authentication across platforms. While Aadhaar exists, its use for such purposes remains contentious.

The debate also has implications for platform liability. Policy experts said that if age thresholds are tightened, platforms may not be held responsible where minors misrepresent their age to gain access. This could alter the existing due diligence framework under which intermediaries are required to ensure user safety.

Global precedents

The government is reviewing global precedents, including regulatory approaches in Australia and parts of Europe, where measures have been introduced to restrict minors’ access or impose stricter obligations on platforms. Developments in the United States, including court rulings holding companies accountable for design features seen as addictive for younger users, are also being examined.

Officials said multiple models remain under consideration, including tiered access based on age and, if required, stricter restrictions. The age threshold is yet to be finalised, with options ranging from under-13 limits used by some platforms to higher thresholds such as 16 or alignment with the legal definition of a child at 18.

Any framework is likely to be introduced through amendments to intermediary due diligence norms under the IT Rules, bringing platforms under tighter compliance requirements linked to user age.