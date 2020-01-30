No bigger arrogant than Rahul Gandhi, BJP minister hits back

Pralhad Joshi’s remark came after Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Modi and called him an ‘ignorant and uninformed man’. (PTI)

Hours after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Pralhad Joshi hit back and said that there cannot be a bigger “arrogant” than the Congress leader who once tore down the ordinance brought by his own government under then PM Manmohan Singh. He further said Rahul Gandhi does not bother to listen to even his own leaders and chief ministers running state governments. “There cannot be a bigger arrogant than Rahul Gandhi who tore down the ordinance brought by his own party’s government led by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and condemned it,” Joshi was quoted as saying by PTI.

The union minister was referring to an incident when Rahul Gandhi had torn down an ordinance to nullify a Supreme Court order on disqualifying convicted Members of Parliament. During a press conference, Rahul Gandhi had termed the ordinance complete nonsense that should be “torn apart and thrown out”.

Joshi’s remark came after Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Modi and called him an ‘ignorant and uninformed man’. “Today, an ignorant and uninformed man is trying to challenge this idea. He’s so full of hatred and anger that he can’t even understand what India’s strength is. The ideology is the same. Nathuram Godse and Narendra Modi believe in the same ideology,” Rahul Gandhi said while speaking in his parliamentary constituency Wayanad, Kerala.

The former Congress chief attacked Prime Minister Modi over CAA and NRC. Addressing the rally, Rahul Gandhi said: “Indians are being made to prove that they are Indians. Who is Narendra Modi to decide if I am Indian? I know I am Indian, I don’t have to prove it to anybody. 1.3 billion Indians don’t have to prove they are Indians to these people.” He further said that the “idea is very simple, divide India, spread hatred and then steal from India”.

“Our duty is to fight their (Centre) hatred, to confront them peacefully. We don’t believe in violence, we believe in love and affection and we’ll defeat them with love and affection,” he added.