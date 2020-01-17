No Bharat Ratna for Mahatma Gandhi, rules Supreme Court. Here’s why

Published: January 17, 2020 12:07:14 PM

The Supreme Court said that Mahatma Gandhi is much higher than Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour, the country's highest civilian award.

Mahatma Gandhi, Bharat Ratna File photo of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to the central government to confer the Bharat Ratna on Mahatma Gandhi. The court said that Mahatma Gandhi is much higher than Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour, and declined the petition.

“Mahatma Gandhi is the father of the nation, beyond such formal recognition,” CJI SA Bobde said. The CJI asked the petitioner to make a representation before the government.

