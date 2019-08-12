No benefit to country, Kashmir from Article 370: Amit Shah

Union Hime Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

UNION HOME Minister Amit Shah said Sunday that he had “no confusion” in his mind about the removal of special status under Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which was of “no benefit to the country…or for Kashmir”.

Reiterating his argument in Parliament that the government’s decision will put an end to terrorism in the state, Shah said: “As a legislator there was no confusion in my mind about the decision… I firmly believe there was no benefit to the country from it, or for Kashmir. It should have been removed much before. As Home Minister, I had no confusion on what will happen after Article 370.” Shah was speaking at an event to mark the release of the book “Listening, Learning & Leading…” on vice president M Venkaiah Naidu’s two-year term in office.

Speaking at the event, Naidu said the abrogation of Article 370 was in “national interest”. “It was the need of the hour, people of the country should stand with Jammu and Kashmir… We should all think in terms of national interest rather than party interest. This should not be treated as a political issue but as a national issue as Kashmir is an integral part of India,” he said.