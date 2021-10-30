  • MORE MARKET STATS

No backend talks with Congress, says Capt Amarinder Singh; accuses CM Charanjit Singh Channi of misleading farmers

By: |
October 30, 2021 6:16 PM

Capt Amarinder Singh also said that he will launch his party soon and seat-sharing talks with the BJP to take place once farmers' issues are resolved.

also slammed current CM Charanjit Singh Channi accusing him of misleading farmers over the Centre's farm law issues.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh today slammed the reports of backchannel talks with the Congress party and thanked Sonia Gandhi for the support he received from her. He said that time for rapprochement is over and he won’t stay with Congress now.

“Reports of backend talks with Congress are incorrect. The time for rapprochement is over. I’m grateful to Sonia Gandhi ji for her support but will not stay in Congress now,” said Captain Amarinder Singh through the Twitter handle of his media advisor Raveen Thukral.

Singh also said that he will launch his party soon and seat-sharing talks with the BJP to take place once farmers’ issues are resolved. “I will soon launch my own party and will hold talks for seat sharing with BJP, breakaway Akali factions and others for Punjab elections once farmers’ issue is resolved. I want to build strong collective force in interest of Punjab and its farmers,” said Captain Amarinder Singh.

The former CM also slammed current CM Charanjit Singh Channi accusing him of misleading farmers over the Centre’s farm law issues. CM Charanjit Singh Channi today said that he spoke with Kisan Union leader Balbir Singh Rajewal and discussed the three farm laws imposed by the Government of India.

To this, Capt Singh said that he had already taken the necessary measures when he was the CM. “My Government did all this, Charanjit Singh Channi. We spoke to farmer leaders on Farm Laws and passed our own amendment laws in Assembly too. But Governor is sitting over them and he’ll sit over any new laws. Please don’t mislead the farmers with false promises,” said Capt Singh.

Farmer Unions continue to protest against the Centre’s three agri-laws demanding a complete repeal of the legislation and a legal guarantee for the MSP.

Amarinder Singh
