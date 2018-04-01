No April Fool prank: Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amarinder Singh to crackdown on ‘obscenity’ in Punjabi songs; here’s how

The decision was announced by Sidhu on Saturday at a press conference where he said that the commission will be empowered to file an FIR against any singer who glorifies obscenity in their songs.

Obscenity in Punjabi songs:

Punjab government has decided to set up a sabhyacharak (cultural) commission to keep a check on obscenity and glorification of arms and liquor in Punjabi songs. The commission will be headed by CM Amarinder Singh and Local Bodies and Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu will be the vice-chairman. The decision was announced by Sidhu on Saturday at a press conference where he said that the commission will be empowered to file an FIR against any singer who glorifies obscenity in their songs.

The commission will be set up in 14 days and will be given shape by Punjab Arts Council chairman and noted poet Surjit Singh Patar. He will suggest total number of members who will be nominated as members of the commission. Sidhu further said that eminent personalities of the state have time and again stressed on the need of a regulating body to keep a check on the obscenity, glorification of guns and alcohol being used in songs.

On whether the existing songs will be banned or not, Sidhu said, “We will prevent and prepare, rather than repent and repair. We will deal with the present situation first.” He said that CM Amarinder Singh has directed him to ensure that the culture of Punjab is preserved. ”We want children to go to Jang e Azadi memorial so that they understand our rich history and that they will connect with the roots.,” he added.

Patar, who was also present at the venue said that this was not a politically driven decision but it was being implemented to get the youths of the state connected with the rich culture of Punjab.