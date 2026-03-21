As tensions continue to rise in West Asia, families of Indian seafarers are gripped by anxiety, hoping for the safe return of their loved ones. Among them is Smruti Rekha Sahoo, a school teacher from Cuttack, whose husband is currently stationed aboard an LPG vessel caught in the crisis zone.

Her husband, Ashok Kumar Dixit, serves as the chief officer on the ship, which has been stranded in the Persian Gulf after the regional situation escalated earlier this month. What was meant to be a routine four-month assignment has now turned into an uncertain and distressing wait for the family.

Family in Distress as Vessel Remains Anchored

“My entire family is extremely worried as he is on a loaded LPG vessel and missiles are constantly being fired. It’s like they are sitting on a stock of explosives. Though they have food and water, they are running short and they are facing difficulties,” said Smruti, according to Indian Express.

Dixit was expected to return home after March 10, but the unfolding conflict has delayed his journey. His vessel is currently anchored near Ras Laffan, roughly 12 nautical miles off the coast, along with several other ships awaiting safe passage.

Appeal for Help as Uncertainty Grows

“My six-year-old daughter has been constantly asking about his father’s return and I have no definite answer. Whenever she watches news related to war, she just cries inconsolably,” said Smruti Rekha, as per Indian Express.

With no clear timeline for evacuation, Smruti has reached out to Narendra Modi and Mohan Charan Majhi, urging authorities to intervene and ensure the safety of the crew members stuck in the region.

She said she manages to speak to her husband over WhatsApp but fears what could happen. “We hoped for his early return after two Indian vessels exited the Strait of Hormuz. But it has been around 6-7 days since then, and a number of Indian vessels, including the one my husband boarded, are still stranded in the Persian Gulf. We are in a panic, and have no clear information about the situation there,” she said.

Narrating the ordeal as described by her husband, she said the crew are living in highly unhygienic conditions, having to store garbage in freezers as they cannot dump it into the sea. “My husband said he continuously sees missiles being diffused near his vessel. We can’t even imagine the difficulty under which my husband and others are living at present. When my husband is in a war zone, I don’t think I need to tell the mental state of our family members,” she said, adding that the shipping company is making efforts to ensure safe passage.