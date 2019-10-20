No alternative to PM Narendra Modi and Shah: Ramdev

Ramdev said that only PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah can lead the country.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s leadership. Ramdev said that only the two leaders can lead the country, adding that there is no alternative to the duo. He said that the BJP leaders are working in the interest of the nation.

“There is no alternative to PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in the country. This kind of leadership was the need of the country,” he said.

Ramdev also lashed out at former PM Manmohan Singh for opposing the idea to confer Bharat Ratna on Veer Savarkar.

“Is Hindutva thought a crime. If not Hindutva then should only Islamic and Christian ideology be followed in the country?” he asked.

Singh had earlier this week said that the Congress party was not against Savarkar, the grand old party is not in favour of the Hindutva ideology that he patronised and stood for either.

On construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Ramdev said that a political will is needed to build the temple and PM Modi and Amir Shah can make that happen. He said that it was not just a dispute but a matter of national pride.

Ramdev said that it is now certain that the temple will soon come up. “And it can be made possible under the leadership of Modi and Shah,” he said.

He also predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party will return to power in Maharashtra and Haryana with a thumping majority.