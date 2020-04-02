No alternative to constant and reliable testing to fight COVID-19 in the country: Sonia Gandhi at virtual CWC meet

Sonia Gandhi says unplanned implementation of lockdown causing chaos and pain. File Photo. PTI

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said that there was no alternative to constant and reliable testing to fight COVID-19 in the country and thanked the frontline warriors who are relentlessly working during this difficult time. Addressing the Congress Working Committee through video-cinferencing, Sonia Gandhi She called for reliable testing to check the cases and providing equipment to doctors and health workers.

“Our doctors, nurses, health workers need all support,” she said at the CWC meeting held today. The meeting was attended by former PM Manmohan Singh, Sonia’s son Rahul Gandhi, and other senior party leaders.

“We meet today in the midst of an unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis. The magnitude of the challenge before us is daunting but our resolve to overcome it must be greater,” she added.

The Congress leaders also discussed the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown. Sonia called for acting in solidarity and helping the disadvantaged during the crisis.

She said while the 21-day nationwide lockdown may have been necessary, the unplanned manner of its implementation had caused chaos and pain to millions of migrant workers all over India.

She said the COVID-19 pandemic has already caused untold suffering across the world, but it has also “reaffirmed the bonds of brotherhood” that unite humanity.

“In our country, those who are most vulnerable to the consequences of this pandemic are the poor and disadvantaged. We must come together for their sake and do all we can to support them through the difficult days that lie ahead,” Sonia said.

At the meeting, Rahul said all state governments need to issue special advisories for categories of people vulnerable to COVID-19.

Manmohan Singh, in his remarks, said that the Congress stands one with the nation to take on the challenge of COVID-19.

According to the Health Ministry data, the country has reported over 1800 positive cases and 50 deaths.