‘No allegation that China has occupied land of any country’: Manik Sarkar defies Oppn stand on Ladakh border standoff

Taking a stand in contrast with the opposition on India’s border row with China, former Tripura Chief Minister and CPM leader Manik Sarkar on Sunday said that there was not allegation anywhere that China had occupied any foreign nation’s soil.

“I saw a comrade speaking about the border standoff with China while speaking on the international scenario (in the conference). Stand-off happened… there is no allegation anywhere that China has occupied the land of any country and is sitting there. Both sides are discussing,” the Tripura Opposition leader said while speaking at the inaugural session of the 16th central conference of Tribal Youth Federation (TYF) – the tribal wing of the CPI(M)’s youth wing Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) – in Agartala.

Sarkar’s remarks came a month after China accused India of dragging the border standoff in Ladakh. Beijing’s comments came after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar charged that the border standoff between the two countries arose after Beijing dishonoured bilateral agreements against gathering military troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“They came a lot inside (India) in 1960. Nobody could stop them. But China went back leaving these lands on its own. If you have heard the name of Vinoba Bhave, he was not a Communist. He said after 1960 that nobody could stop them (Chinese), that they came inside a lot to show their strength, but not to occupy. They proved their strength but didn’t suffer from ego and went back on their own,” The Indian Express quoted Sarkar as saying as he referred to Sino-Indian Wars of the past.

He also lashed out at regional party Tipra Motha and the IPFT, a constituent of the BJP-led government in the state, for allegedly “turning a blind eye” to the hardship that people are facing and “unrealistic” demand for greater Tipraland.

He also accused the Tipra Motha and the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura of diverting the burning issues by raising the Tipraland demand.

“Where is the party that had raised Tipraland demand just before the 2018 assembly elections? Ask those people who have raised greater Tipraland to explain the concept of it,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Tipra Motha on the greater ‘Tipraland’ issue, the former chief minister said, “I heard of their claim that Manipur and Nagaland would come under the ambit of greater Tipraland. Bangladesh’s Chittagong will also be a part of it. Is it a realistic demand? Who will hear your voice.”

The veteran CPI(M) leader exhorted the ‘tribal saviours’ to work to strengthen the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).