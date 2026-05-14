The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) is set for a major overhaul after the Tamil Nadu government announced stricter measures aimed at curbing alcohol accessibility and underage drinking across the state. The government has reiterated that individuals below 21 years of age are not legally allowed to purchase or consume alcohol in Tamil Nadu.

Alongside stricter enforcement of the drinking-age rule, authorities have also ordered the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor outlets located near religious institutions, educational establishments and bus stands.

The move comes amid increasing concern over alcohol consumption among minors and criticism regarding the placement of liquor shops in sensitive public areas.

At present, TASMAC operates around 4,765 liquor outlets across Tamil Nadu. Following the latest closures, the number of operational shops is expected to reduce to nearly 4,048.

Why are TASMAC shops being shut?

According to a report from the Indian Express, the state government initiated a review of TASMAC outlets to reduce easy access to liquor near crowded and socially sensitive locations. Among the 717 outlets identified for closure:

276 shops are located near places of worship

186 outlets are situated close to schools and colleges

255 shops operate near bus stands

The report said that the closures will likely be implemented in phases over the coming months. The decision is being viewed as part of a broader attempt by the state government to address public concerns around alcohol availability and its social impact.

Legal drinking age remains 21

The government has once again clarified that the legal drinking age in Tamil Nadu remains 21 years. Authorities have instructed TASMAC employees to verify customers’ ages whenever there is doubt regarding eligibility to purchase alcohol.

Accepted identity documents may include Aadhaar card, driving licence or other government-issued photo identity proof.

The state says the tighter verification mechanism is aimed at preventing underage drinking and ensuring stricter compliance at liquor outlets.

Will TASMAC shops close earlier?

The Tamil Nadu government is also considering revising the operating hours of liquor shops across the state. Currently, TASMAC outlets function between 12 noon and 10 pm. However, officials have indicated that discussions are underway regarding a proposal to reduce the closing time to 8 pm.

No final decision has been taken yet, but the proposal is being examined as part of efforts to regulate alcohol consumption and reduce late-evening sales.

If implemented, it would mark one of the most significant timing changes for TASMAC outlets in recent years.

TASMAC remains a major revenue source to Tamil Nadu

Despite recurring debates around alcohol sales and prohibition demands, TASMAC continues to be one of Tamil Nadu’s largest revenue-generating entities. According to various reports, liquor sales reportedly generated nearly Rs 48,000 crore in revenue during 2025.

This made TASMAC the second-highest revenue contributor for the state government after the registration department.

The latest measures suggest that the government is attempting to strike a balance between maintaining crucial state revenue and addressing growing concerns over public health, alcoholism, youth exposure and the social consequences of easy liquor access.

Balancing revenue and regulation

Tamil Nadu has long witnessed political and social debate over liquor regulation, with repeated demands from activists and opposition parties for stricter controls or phased prohibition. However, the state’s heavy dependence on TASMAC revenue has made complete prohibition economically challenging.